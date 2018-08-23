Brokerages Anticipate Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.57 Million

Brokerages expect that Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) will report sales of $162.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Medidata Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.40 million. Medidata Solutions reported sales of $140.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Medidata Solutions will report full-year sales of $637.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $635.30 million to $641.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $760.82 million per share, with estimates ranging from $738.90 million to $779.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medidata Solutions.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $155.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.86 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Medidata Solutions’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. First Analysis began coverage on shares of Medidata Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Medidata Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medidata Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

NASDAQ:MDSO traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $80.69. The stock had a trading volume of 316,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.93, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.40. Medidata Solutions has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $88.87.

In other Medidata Solutions news, Director Robert Taylor sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $285,681.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,133.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $248,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,642 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,418 shares of company stock worth $2,860,168. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after buying an additional 18,253 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,241,000 after buying an additional 20,855 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 567,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,696,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medidata Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

