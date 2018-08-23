Brokerages Anticipate Toro Co (TTC) to Post $0.66 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Toro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Toro reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Toro will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Toro.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $875.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.26 million. Toro had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTC. ValuEngine upgraded Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Dougherty & Co upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

TTC stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 440,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55. Toro has a 52-week low of $56.60 and a 52-week high of $71.08.

In other news, VP Darren L. Redetzke sold 5,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 13,348 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $801,947.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,807.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,084 shares of company stock worth $1,328,960. Insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,485,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,507,000 after acquiring an additional 138,009 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Toro by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,300,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Toro by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,955,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,809,000 after purchasing an additional 236,673 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,817,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,502,000 after purchasing an additional 712,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Toro by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

