Brokerages Expect Acer Therapeutics Inc (ACER) to Post -$0.53 EPS

Brokerages expect Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Acer Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acer Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright set a $55.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACER. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Acer Therapeutics by 2,015.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACER stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.23. Acer Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $31.43.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. Its product candidates include Celiprolol for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome; and ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

