Brokerages Expect Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) to post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.91). Editas Medicine reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($2.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($2.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 61.27% and a negative net margin of 623.35%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Editas Medicine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $72.50 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Editas Medicine and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $31.36 on Monday. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 14.50 and a quick ratio of 14.50. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 3.32.

In other news, CTO Vickesh Myer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $88,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrine Bosley sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $312,904.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,212,579 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

