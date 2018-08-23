Brokerages Expect Hudson Ltd (HUD) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hudson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hudson.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUD. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hudson from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

HUD stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $18.98. 4,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,699. Hudson has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hudson by 8.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson by 6.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hudson by 61.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Hudson by 31.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Hudson in the first quarter valued at $122,000. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a duty-paid and duty-free travel retail company. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

