Brokerages Expect PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $303.28 Million

Analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report sales of $303.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $308.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $298.00 million. PacWest Bancorp posted sales of $273.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $301.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 542,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,279. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

In related news, Director Craig A. Carlson sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $60,863.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $416,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $11,006,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 13,857 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

