Brokerages Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.17). Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIGL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $9.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.54.

RIGL stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $432.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Rigel Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez purchased 114,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $299,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 416,090 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 332,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,890 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.