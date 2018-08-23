Brokerages Expect TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.14). TPI Composites reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 103.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $230.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.29 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 17.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPIC. ValuEngine downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Cowen set a $35.00 price target on TPI Composites and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on TPI Composites from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.61.

NASDAQ:TPIC traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,257. The company has a market capitalization of $928.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $32.22.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $150,017.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 123,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $3,301,886.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,827,944 shares of company stock valued at $49,656,498 in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

