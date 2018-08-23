Brokerages Expect Verastem Inc (VSTM) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) to report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verastem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.28). Verastem posted earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.83). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Verastem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Verastem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Verastem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verastem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

In other news, VP Joseph M. Lobacki bought 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,583.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $44,583. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Verastem by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verastem by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

VSTM opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $609.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.55. Verastem has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $9.14.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) signaling pathways. The company's lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib, an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds.

