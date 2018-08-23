Brokerages Set AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Price Target at $192.84

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.72.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,911. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $152.65 and a 52-week high of $191.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.39.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.36). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $569.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $359,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after buying an additional 59,056 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 355,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,144,000 after buying an additional 24,137 shares during the period. Presima Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 543,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,336,000 after buying an additional 164,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 357,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,502,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 287 apartment communities containing 84,043 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 16 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.