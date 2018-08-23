Brokerages Set Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) PT at $24.25

Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BPY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield Property Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPY. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $3,439,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 85,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 26.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,429,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,218,000 after acquiring an additional 397,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 12.2% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 525,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,525. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

