Brokerages Set Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) Price Target at $26.67

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

DPLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Shawn Tomasello sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $40,773.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,044.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Park sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $42,815.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 982.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 71,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 65,020 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,193,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

DPLO stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,428. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Diplomat Pharmacy has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Diplomat Pharmacy will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

