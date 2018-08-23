Brokerages Set Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) Target Price at $37.50

Shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “$36.20” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

Shares of MBWM opened at $36.11 on Monday. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $592.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.87 million. equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 46.56%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Michael H. Price sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $108,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 119.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

