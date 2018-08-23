Brokerages Set Olin Co. (OLN) Target Price at $36.68

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.68.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Olin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.85 to $27.79 in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Olin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Olin from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Olin from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th.

In other Olin news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 42,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $1,259,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,287.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Olin by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Olin by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 51,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Olin by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Olin by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 6,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.48. 29,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Olin has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. analysts anticipate that Olin will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

