Brokerages Set Saia Inc (SAIA) Price Target at $75.50

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th.

Get Saia alerts:

NASDAQ SAIA traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,231. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.05. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Saia had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $428.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $76,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,286.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Saia by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Saia by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Saia by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Saia by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.