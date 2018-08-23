Brokerages Set Spectris plc (SXS) PT at $2,748.00

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,731.11 ($34.91).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Spectris to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Spectris to an “add” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($38.35) to GBX 2,825 ($36.11) in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($27.48) target price (down previously from GBX 2,250 ($28.76)) on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,800 ($35.79) to GBX 2,400 ($30.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

Shares of LON:SXS traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,370 ($30.30). 268,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,769. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 2,225 ($28.44) and a one year high of GBX 2,869 ($36.67).

Spectris (LON:SXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 46.10 ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 51.80 ($0.66) by GBX (5.70) (($0.07)). Spectris had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 25.86%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th will be paid a GBX 20.50 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.84%.

In other news, insider Karim Bitar purchased 650 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,306 ($29.48) per share, for a total transaction of £14,989 ($19,160.17). Also, insider Ulf Quellmann purchased 388 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,423 ($30.97) per share, for a total transaction of £9,401.24 ($12,017.44).

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

