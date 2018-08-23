Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Has $185,000 Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 488.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $2,164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,997,450.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $118.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $101.20 and a 1 year high of $135.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 19.31%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

