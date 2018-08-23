Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Trims Stake in WGL Holdings Inc (WGL)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of WGL Holdings Inc (NYSE:WGL) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in WGL were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in WGL by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,353,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in WGL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in WGL by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in WGL by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in WGL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WGL stock opened at $88.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.57. WGL Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. WGL’s dividend payout ratio is 66.24%.

WGL Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells and delivers natural gas; and provides energy-related products and services. The company operates through four segments: Regulated Utility, Retail Energy-Marketing, Commercial Energy Systems, and Midstream Energy Services. The Regulated Utility segment sells and delivers natural gas to retail customers; and owns full and partial interests in underground natural gas storage facilities, including pipeline delivery facilities located in and around Hampshire County, West Virginia.

