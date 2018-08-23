Buckingham Research Boosts TJX Companies (TJX) Price Target to $112.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective raised by Buckingham Research from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Nomura upped their target price on TJX Companies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. MKM Partners set a $99.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital set a $84.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.08.

Shares of TJX opened at $105.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 455,519 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $37,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in TJX Companies by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 50,594 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

