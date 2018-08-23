CA (CA) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

CA (NASDAQ:CA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CA. ValuEngine raised shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Argus downgraded shares of CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.50 target price on shares of CA in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CA from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

CA stock opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. CA has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $44.25.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. CA had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that CA will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Anthony J. Radesca sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $65,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,623 shares in the company, valued at $420,055.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Gregoire sold 86,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $3,101,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,494 shares of company stock valued at $6,709,959 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in CA during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CA by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CA during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CA during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in CA by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

About CA

CA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

