Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $6.36 Million Position in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in BB&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in BB&T by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in BB&T by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in BB&T during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BB&T during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBT stock opened at $52.28 on Thursday. BB&T Co. has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). BB&T had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.59%.

In other BB&T news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $155,577.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $768,662.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBT shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, July 20th. FIG Partners downgraded shares of BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

