Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $8.45 Million Stake in Tallgrass Energy Partners LP (TEP)

Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners LP (NYSE:TEP) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Tallgrass Energy Partners worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy Partners by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy Partners by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners stock opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Tallgrass Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, major shareholder Tallgrass Energy Holdings, Llc acquired 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $1,141,971.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $26.00 target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

About Tallgrass Energy Partners

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, develops, and operates midstream energy assets in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling segments. The Natural Gas Transportation segment engages in the ownership and operation of interstate natural gas pipelines and integrated natural gas storage facilities with approximately 4,641 miles of transportation pipelines in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska.

