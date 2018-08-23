Cadence Capital Management LLC Purchases 212,537 Shares of Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP)

Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,537 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer Partners comprises 0.9% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Energy Transfer Partners worth $15,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer Partners during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 9,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE ETP opened at $23.27 on Thursday. Energy Transfer Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. Energy Transfer Partners’s payout ratio is 313.89%.

Energy Transfer Partners Profile

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company's Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas through connections with other pipeline systems, as well as through its ET Fuel System and HPL System.

