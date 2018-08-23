Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (CZR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CZR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.22. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 21.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($9.62) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Holdren purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $49,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Boushy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $99,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,083.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,150 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the first quarter worth $37,854,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the first quarter worth $669,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock by 41.5% in the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,521,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,369,000 after buying an additional 739,548 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock by 5.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after buying an additional 48,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the first quarter worth $7,088,000.

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.