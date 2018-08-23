Cairn Energy (CNE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CNE. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.09) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.45) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 300 ($3.83) to GBX 306 ($3.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cairn Energy to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 288.20 ($3.68) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cairn Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 274.41 ($3.51).

Shares of Cairn Energy stock opened at GBX 243.80 ($3.12) on Thursday. Cairn Energy has a one year low of GBX 164.20 ($2.10) and a one year high of GBX 237 ($3.03).

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

