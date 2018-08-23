Calfrac Well Services Ltd (CFW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.68.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFW. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$10.00 to C$10.25 and gave the company a “c$5.74” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

TSE:CFW traded up C$0.23 on Wednesday, reaching C$5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 657,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,497. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$3.30 and a 12-month high of C$8.35.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$525.62 million. Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 6.51%.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

