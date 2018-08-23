Cambium Learning Group (ABCD) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.96

Shares of Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.96 and last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 3148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABCD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cambium Learning Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Learning Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cambium Learning Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Cambium Learning Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $628.99 million, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of -1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.97 million. Cambium Learning Group had a net margin of 27.45% and a negative return on equity of 70.40%. analysts expect that Cambium Learning Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Fonte sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Learning Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Learning Group in the first quarter worth $7,044,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Learning Group in the first quarter worth $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 33,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 126,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 15,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD)

Cambium Learning Group, Inc provides educational technology solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Learning A-Z, ExploreLearning, and Voyager Sopris Learning. The Learning A-Z segment offers PreK-6 technology-enabled learning resources. It operates subscription-based Websites, including Reading A-Z, Raz-Kids, Headsprout, Science A-Z, Writing A-Z, Vocabulary A-Z, and ReadyTest A-Z that provide online supplemental books, lessons, assessments, and other instructional resources for individual classrooms, schools, and districts.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Learning Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Learning Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.