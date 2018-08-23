Camtek (CAMT) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) traded down 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $10.06. 818,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 491% from the average session volume of 138,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $390.20 million, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Camtek had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $30.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Camtek LTD. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,271,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 539.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 147,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

