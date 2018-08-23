Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 26.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,010 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 45,661 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $21,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $184,340,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $44,659,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $40,358,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $35,560,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 201.8% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 241,950 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,122,000 after purchasing an additional 161,794 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $224.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $230.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.63.

Shares of WYNN opened at $145.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $132.26 and a 1-year high of $203.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The casino operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.43). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 69.17% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

