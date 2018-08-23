Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $20.88 Million Stake in TELUS Co. (TU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 431.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in TELUS were worth $20,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,195,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,567 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 3,135,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $141,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,380 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,545,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,954,000 after acquiring an additional 799,199 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,122,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,882,000 after acquiring an additional 744,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,583,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.61%. TELUS’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.404 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TU. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised TELUS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners set a $52.00 target price on TELUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on TELUS from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered TELUS from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

