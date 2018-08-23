Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 239,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,552 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $20,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,559,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 2,500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,087.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Whiddon bought 2,250 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.78 per share, with a total value of $199,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,022.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.99.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $93.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $116.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

