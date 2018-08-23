Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.12

Press coverage about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.0897862958492 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of CM stock opened at $93.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $83.02 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 21.28%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.78.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

