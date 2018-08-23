Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its target price reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.98% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canadian Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $761.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.47. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $650.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.53 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 467.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,549 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Canadian Solar by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.