Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITCI. ValuEngine cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $19.97 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 39,745.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.73%. sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,794,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,058,000 after acquiring an additional 41,856 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,889 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth approximately $39,334,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,356,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,974,000 after acquiring an additional 159,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 72.2% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 556,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 233,107 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

