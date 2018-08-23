Capita (CPI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Capita (LON:CPI) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has GBX 170 ($2.17) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPI. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.20) price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 203 ($2.59) to GBX 120 ($1.53) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capita to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 198 ($2.53) to GBX 160 ($2.05) in a report on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Capita currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 181.92 ($2.33).

CPI opened at GBX 143.65 ($1.84) on Wednesday. Capita has a 1-year low of GBX 149.25 ($1.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 721 ($9.22).

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers business process management, business transformation, corporate and administration, customer management, digital and software solution, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, procurement, property and infrastructure, start-up development, and travel and event services.

