Capital One Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (WRD)

Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in a report issued on Monday, August 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49.

Get Wildhorse Resource Development alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Wildhorse Resource Development in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price objective on Wildhorse Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

WRD opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of -1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Wildhorse Resource Development has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $29.67.

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $225.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.16 million. Wildhorse Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 16.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 47.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,691 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in the second quarter worth about $1,950,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in the first quarter worth about $789,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in the first quarter worth about $7,090,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in the first quarter worth about $220,000.

In related news, insider Terence W. Lynch sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $295,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,015.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wildhorse Resource Development

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Wildhorse Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildhorse Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.