Capital Southwest (CSWC) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.47

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.47 and last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $307.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 118.20%. research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at $724,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at $464,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 36.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 32,027 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

