Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Position Lifted by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 470.5% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 86,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 71,304 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $48.14 and a 12-month high of $75.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4763 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In related news, CEO Jon L. Giacomin sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $150,135.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company worldwide. The company's Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers.

