Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) Receives $40.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Sandra Sedo sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $32,342.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,227.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Points sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $36,451.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,016.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $119,274. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSII stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. The stock had a trading volume of 164,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,779. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 769.60 and a beta of 2.41.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Cardiovascular Systems had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.43 million. sell-side analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.