Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) CEO Scott D. Grimes Sells 1,445 Shares

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $29,853.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CDLX stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.97. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,337. The stock has a market cap of $373.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cardlytics Inc has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $25.71.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.