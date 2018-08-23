Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Buys 42,625 Shares of Cotiviti Holdings Inc (COTV)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NYSE:COTV) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,625 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned 1.49% of Cotiviti worth $61,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COTV. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cotiviti in the first quarter worth $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Cotiviti in the second quarter worth $213,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Cotiviti in the second quarter worth $262,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cotiviti in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Cotiviti in the first quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $1,025,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Beaulieu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $222,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,800 shares of company stock worth $3,339,850 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTV opened at $44.71 on Thursday. Cotiviti Holdings Inc has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Cotiviti (NYSE:COTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Cotiviti had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $176.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Cotiviti Holdings Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COTV shares. TheStreet raised Cotiviti from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. SunTrust Banks cut Cotiviti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cotiviti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair cut Cotiviti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut Cotiviti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides analytics-driven payment accuracy and spend management solutions primarily for the healthcare sector in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and India. It operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. The company offers prospective claims accuracy solutions that enable healthcare clients identify and address claim discrepancies immediately following claim adjudication and before a claim is paid to a healthcare provider; and retrospective claims accuracy solutions that enable health insurers identify and resolve payment inaccuracies after a claim has been paid to a healthcare provider.

