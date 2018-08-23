Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Has $43.64 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,096 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned 0.13% of Moody’s worth $43,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in Moody’s by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 39,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,835,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,231,000 after buying an additional 192,867 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after buying an additional 31,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Moody’s by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

MCO opened at $171.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.16. Moody’s had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 907.23%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.00%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 26,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $4,530,127.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,869,151.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.16, for a total transaction of $1,761,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,108,910.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

