Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Purchases 146,140 Shares of Centene Corp (CNC)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,140 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Centene worth $55,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Centene by 316.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Centene by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Centene by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Centene by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 21,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, EVP Brandy Burkhalter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total value of $395,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $1,150,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 472,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,071,357.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,800. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $144.06 on Thursday. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $83.56 and a fifty-two week high of $145.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Bank of America raised their price target on Centene from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Leerink Swann raised their price target on Centene from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Centene to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.18.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.