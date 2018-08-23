Carvana Co (CVNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Carvana from $35.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Carvana from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $966,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVNA traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.32 and a beta of -2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Carvana has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $60.45.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $475.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.16 million. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Carvana’s revenue was up 127.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

