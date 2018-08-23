Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Caterpillar by 365.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $121,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $129,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 125.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.94.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $139.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

