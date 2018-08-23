CBIZ (CBZ) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CBZ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBIZ from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that CBIZ will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 14,963 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $321,704.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,268.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,677 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 49.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,756,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,269 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,942,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,199,000 after purchasing an additional 45,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,701,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,129,000 after purchasing an additional 366,511 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 5.1% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,694,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,182,000 after purchasing an additional 129,902 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CBIZ by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 38,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax compliance and consulting, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services.

