Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Director Buys C$143,880.00 in Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,880.00.

Keith A.J. Macphail also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 17th, Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 12,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,600.00.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$12.26 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52 week low of C$9.02 and a 52 week high of C$14.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.04.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

