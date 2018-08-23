Centene Corp (CNC) Stake Lowered by Meristem LLP

Meristem LLP decreased its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,360 shares during the quarter. Centene makes up approximately 0.8% of Meristem LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Meristem LLP’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Centene by 5.7% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 5.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 9.2% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 16.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 26.7% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, EVP Brandy Burkhalter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total value of $395,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,750 shares of company stock worth $1,785,800 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNC traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.50. 4,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,561. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $83.56 and a fifty-two week high of $145.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.18.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.