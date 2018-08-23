CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Position Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,484,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168,288 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $124,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 27.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,640,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,520 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 39.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,795,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,453,000 after purchasing an additional 791,903 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 84.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,554,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,070,000 after purchasing an additional 712,521 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 242.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 605,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,791,000 after purchasing an additional 429,010 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $11,847,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Milton Carroll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $282,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $111,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $607,940. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NYSE CNP opened at $27.83 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.02%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

