Centerra Gold (CG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.48

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.48 and last traded at C$5.52, with a volume of 599831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, July 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.31.

In other news, insider Scott Graeme Perry purchased 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.02 per share, with a total value of C$56,862.00.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

